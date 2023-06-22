Can I retire on ASX ETFs alone?

Let’s explore what the pros and cons are in buying into exchange-traded funds instead of individual stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More US economist Harry Markowitz famously said that “diversification is the only free lunch in investing”. And this is absolutely true. By spreading your risk across different stocks, sectors and geographies, your nest egg isn’t vulnerable from a radical downturn in a particular...