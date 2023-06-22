Joe Biden, Narendra Modi to announce deals to boost U.S., India cooperation

1/8 U.S. President Joe Biden hugs Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official state visit at the White House on Thursday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo June 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to announce a package of new defense and technology agreements during Modi's state visit to the White House on Thursday. Senior administration officials said they expected Biden and Modi to ink more than a dozen deals that aim to improve military cooperation and boost efforts on a wide range of issues, including space exploration, climate change,...