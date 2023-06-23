Mr Bean impersonator banned from TikTok for impersonation

Something went wrong, please try again later. Invalid email Something went wrong, please try again later. Our free email updates are the best way to get headlines direct to your inbox A Mr Bean impressionist was devastated after he got banned from TikTok - for 'posing as another person to mislead others'. Lewis John, 27, works full time as an impersonator, and is regularly booked to attend events and do video appearances as the character played by Rowan Atkinson. But he was astonished when he got locked out of his account - which has 1.1million followers. A message from the...