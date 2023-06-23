Padam! God knows what it means but Kylie Minogue has enlivened gay slang

E ars were pricked among some shoppers at Foyles, Charing Cross Road, last Friday when a helpful manager took to the tannoy. “This is a public service announcement,” he said, before taking a beat to maximise the impact of his impromptu declaration. “Padam Padam.” Ta-da! Welcome to the first unofficial gay summer of Padam. Should its viral escalation have passed you by, “Padam Padam” is an omnipresent bop from Kylie Minogue, among my top five favourite adopted Londoners, a people’s princess I share with many. Her elegant Padams have thwarted all expectations of how a Kylie Minogue single ought to...