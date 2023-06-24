The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Intel's Raptor Lake refresh is real: The final CPU lineup before Core Ultra branding

June 24, 2023
Source: windowscentral.com windowscentral.com
News Snapshot:
What you need to know Intel's Raptor Lake line-up is getting a refresh, making it the third CPU to be hosted in LGA 1700 socket. Both mobile and desktop CPUs are getting refreshed, including the S-series of CPUs as well as the HX/U series. The U series CPU might get "Intel Core 1st Generation Processor" branding despite the rest of the family being labeled as 14th Generation. As shared on BiliBili, Intel has now confirmed the Raptor Lake line-up refresh. Following various leaks at the beginning of 2023, a Raptor Lake refresh was hinted at, but recent motherboard BIOS updates...
