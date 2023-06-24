Chinese gang leader used ‘unfortunates’ to launder ‘colossal’ sums for Irish criminals, court hears

A Chinese crime gang used a company director, her chef husband and other “unfortunates” in laundering “colossal” sums of money in Ireland for other crime gangs via bank accounts, a rented lock-up in Bray, a safety deposit box and many luxury goods, including Louis Vuitton handbags. That is the conclusion of a High Court judge this week on an application by the Criminal Assets Bureau. Cab’s case is that Peng Fei He, now believed to be in China, was the “mastermind” of a gang that laundered millions of euro over several years for a drug gang that, Cab believe, was...