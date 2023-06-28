Modi US visit: Why even sky is not the limit for this expanding partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the United States from 21 to 23 June 2023 for the eighth time during his tenure. The visit symbolized the dynamism of the India-US partnership and the importance that Prime Minister Modi attaches to relations with Washington. In his nine years in office, Prime Minister Modi has travelled most often to the US. Prime Minister Modi was invited by President Joe Biden and Jill Biden for his first Official State Visit to the United States. This was a pivotal moment as State visits to the US are infrequent. In addition, Prime Minister Modi addressed the...