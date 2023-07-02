15th BRICS Summit: Multiple challenges and opportunities await members

The 15th BRICS Summit is expected to take place in the South African city of Johannesburg in August 2023. This will be the first in-person summit to be held after 4 years, the last three having been held under the chairmanship of Russia, India and China in virtual format on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to dealing with issues like promoting multilateralism, dealing with climate change, fighting terrorism and confronting other global challenges, the BRICS leaders will deliberate upon expanding membership of the grouping and de-dollarisation of the global economy by possibly floating a BRICS currency. Also Read:...