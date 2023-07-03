ASX to rise as new fiscal year begins, RBA in focus

On Wall Street, the NYSE Fang + Index was 1.9 per cent higher. All 11 S & P 500 industry sectors were higher, led by information technology. The S & P 500 finished the month, quarter and half year at 4450. It’s up 6.5 per cent over the past month, according to Bloomberg data. After the closing bell on Friday in New York, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan each separately said they plan to increase the dividends and buy back more of their respective shares. Citigroup edged its dividend higher too. The dividend and buyback news followed...