Despite criticism, the Swiss say they’re model enforcers of Russia sanctions

Ambassador Erwin Bollinger has been the head of the Bilateral Economic Relations Division at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) since June 2018. Illustration: Helen James / SWI swissinfo.ch Switzerland is implementing sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine in an exemplary manner. So says Erwin Bollinger of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), as he deflects criticism from the G7. This content was published on July 3, 2023 Marc Leutenegger Ambassadors of the G7 countries in Bern sent a letter to the Swiss government last April questioning the slow pace at which...