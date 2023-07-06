The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China releases its first open-source computer operating system

July 6, 2023
Source: reuters.com reuters.com
News Snapshot:
HONG KONG, July 6 (Reuters) - China has released its first open-source desktop operating system, named OpenKylin, state media said, as the country steps up its effort to cut reliance on US technology. The Linux-based operating system released on Wednesday was built by a community of about 4,000 developers, and is now used in China's space programs and many organisations in industries such as finance and energy, they added. Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Clarence Fernandez Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter