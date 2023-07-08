The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Emptiness Greets a Surprised Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon Presser and Prompts Her Signature Sense of Humor to Take Center Stage

July 8, 2023
Source: essentiallysports.com essentiallysports.com
News Snapshot:
While the action heats up on the grass courts of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, cool and witty moments are always a treat for the fans and players. And who better than World Number 6 from Tunisia, Ons Jabeur? The 28-year-old has proved time and again why she is one of the greatest when it comes to hilarious sense. Recently, she had another such moment at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. The incident occurred after the former Wimbledon finalist’s easy second-round win over the Chinese opponent, Zhuoxuan Bai. As Jabeur entered the room for her post-match press conference, she was greeted...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter