The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Ant's share buyback values firm at steep 70% discount to IPO

July 8, 2023
Source: reuters.com reuters.com
News Snapshot:
HONG KONG, July 8 (Reuters) - Ant Group on Saturday announced a share repurchase plan that values the fintech giant at 567.1 billion yuan ($78.54 billion), down from $315 billion when it tried to list in 2020, in a move that could allow some investors to exit after a lengthy regulatory overhaul of the firm. The news came one day after Ant was fined $984 million, which should end a years-long regulatory shake-up of the company and mark a key step to concluding a crackdown on the country's internet sector. Ant said it had proposed to all of its shareholders...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter