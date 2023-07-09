The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Yellen sees 'progress' in rocky U.S.-China ties, expects more communication

July 9, 2023
Source: devdiscourse.com devdiscourse.com
News Snapshot:
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said 10 hours of bilateral meetings with senior Chinese officials in recent days were "direct" and "productive" and helped stabilise the often rocky relationship as her four-day Beijing trip ended. Yellen, who departs Beijing on Sunday, told a press conference the United States and China remained at odds on a number of issues but she expressed confidence that her visit had advanced U.S. efforts to "put the U.S.-China relationship on surer footing." "The U.S. and China have significant disagreements," Yellen told reporters at the U.S. embassy in Beijing, citing Washington's concerns about what she called...
