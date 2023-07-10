Russia has resources China needs to fight the West, and Beijing can't find them anywhere else in the world, think tank analyst says

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on March 21, 2023. Sergei Karpukhin/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images Russia's economy has become more reliant on China since Moscow's forces invaded Ukraine. But an analyst said Russia retains key leverage in its relationship with China and won't be Beijing's vassal. "The experience that the Russian army is currently gaining in Ukraine is even more interesting for Beijing." Russia's economy has become more dependent on China since Moscow's forces invaded Ukraine, but that doesn't mean Vladimir Putin will become subservient to Beijing, according to an...