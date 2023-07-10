PHOTOS: Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Bags on Display Ahead of Launch Tomorrow

A new set of Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke merchandise is set to debut on shopDisney.com and in Disney Parks tomorrow, July 10. Display cases showing off the new items are starting to materialize around Walt Disney World. Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Bags We first spotted a display at Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories in Disney Springs. The Dooney & Bourke collection will include a tote bag patterned with portraits of different Haunted Mansion characters. If you look closely you can spot Madame Leota and the Hatbox Ghost. We also spotted a display case at the Magic Kingdom....