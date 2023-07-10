Analysis-U.S. military deals not enough to wean India off Russian arms yet

Published Jul 10, 2023 02:18AM ET Updated Jul 10, 2023 02:25AM ET © Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Russian-made MiG-29 aircraft are seen parked on the flight deck of INS Vikramaditya, an Indian Navy aircraft carrier also of Russian make, anchored in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/F By Krishn Kaushik and David Brunnstrom NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - India’s multi-billion-dollar purchases of U.S. arms are less about shifting its reliance on Russian defence equipment and moving towards the West - it's more about developing its own domestic weapons industry, security officials and analysts say....