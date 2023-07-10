Monday’s TSX Breakouts: Locked in a trading range, this fund offers a juicy 8% yield

On today’s Breakouts report, there are 28 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), including three cryptocurrency stocks, and 20 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum). Discussed today is a high-yielding security that is just pennies away from resurfacing on the positive breakouts list – Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF-UN-T). For the past two years, the unit price has traded sideways, largely between $14 and $17.50. A break above $17.50 could lift the share price back to $20. In the meantime, the Fund offers unitholders an attractive yield, currently...