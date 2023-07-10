IPO Roundup: Surf Air Mobility to become first direct listing of 2023

Things are starting to defrost for the IPO market after being frozen for much of the past year and a half. In June, investors witnessed the notable IPOs of Vesta Real Estate (VTMX), Kodiak Gas Services (KGS), Savers Value Village (SVV) and Fidelis (FIHL), which each raised over $250M. Outsized IPO returns have also been recorded this year, with the Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) climbing 34.7% YTD, compared to the 15% gain of the benchmark S&P 500 Index. Coming IPOs (and direct listings) that are expected to price this week Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) is raising $15M, with an expected 3.8M...