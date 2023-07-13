Supporters show enthusiasm for Michigan battery plant

GREEN CHARTER TOWNSHIP — Despite the controversy surrounding the proposed electric vehicle component manufacturing facility planned for Green Charter Township, in Mecosta County, the Gotion North America project continues to move forward — with support from area residents. Green Charter Township supervisor Jim Chapman told the board during its meeting July 11 that an international contingent of Gotion, Inc. board members visited the township recently and toured the property selected for the project. “They reviewed the site, they were very favorable and ready to move forward,” Chapman said. “They met with officials at Ferris (State University), a number of community...