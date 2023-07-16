US, China aim to revive climate cooperation as tensions simmer

The United States and China will look to revive efforts to combat global warming this week, in bilateral meetings that observers hope will raise the bar on ambitions ahead of UN-sponsored climate talks in late 2023. The talks follow two other high-level U.S. visits to China this year, as the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters work to stabilize a relationship strained by trade disputes, military tensions and accusations of spying. John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy on climate change, will join bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua in Beijing from July 16-19 that will focus on issues including...