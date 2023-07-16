Front runner in Taiwan presidential race pledges steady hand while rivals rally for reforms

TAIPEI – The front runner to be Taiwan’s next president pledged on Sunday to be a steady hand who would keep the peace with China, as his two opponents attended a thronged rally calling for domestic legal reforms and more action to combat high property prices. January’s presidential election comes as China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up military and political pressure to force the island to accept Beijing’s sovereignty, alarming the region and Washington. Mr William Lai, Taiwan’s Vice-President and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential candidate, has consistently led the majority of opinion...