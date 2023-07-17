Old Cold War tool could help in new era of tension

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. President Joe Biden last week trumpeted the unity of the NATO alliance in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Rich democracies need similar cohesion in the economic sphere to manage the dangers of a quasi-Cold War with China. The “Global North” and the People’s Republic are not yet in a full-blown economic freeze like the one between the Soviet bloc and the West during the last century. But they are in the early stages of a technology Cold War, which started last year when the U.S. banned exports of advanced semiconductor technology...