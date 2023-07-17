MGI Empowers Life Sciences Industry with Revolutionary What If Campaign at XXIIIrd International Congress of Genetics

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, today announced the launch of a global brand campaign titled “What If?” at the XXIII International Congress of Genetics (ICG), a five-yearly conference to bring together the international genetics community from around the world. Capturing MGI’s extensive capabilities and solutions, the campaign intends to introduce MGI to the global market, including Australia and New Zealand, and position the brand as an important partner bringing the global science community the right to another choice. The genomics...