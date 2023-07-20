[1/2] The logo of Swiss power technology and automation group ABB is seen at a plant in Baden, Switzerland January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo Summary Companies Company increases orders by 2% on comparable basis China orders fall 9% CEO sees customer activity remaining robust Core operating margin reaches highest level ZURICH, July 20 (Reuters) - ABB (ABBN.S) said customer activity remained "robust" during its second quarter despite the Swiss engineering company providing the latest evidence of an economic slowdown in China. ABB said its orders in China, its second biggest market, fell 9% in the three months to the...