At BRICS summit, South African Minister Hails India's Rise from 'Ashes of Colonialism' to Tech Giant

India’s rise from the ashes of colonialism to becoming a tech giant today is worth an in-depth analysis, a South African minister said at a BRICS summit on Wednesday. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister in the presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, hailed India’s rise in the global economy. “The Indian civilisation, which spans thousands of years, and the country’s rise and development from the ashes of colonialism should be looked at closely,” she told delegates from the BRICS bloc at the BRICS Youth Summit in Durban. The summit is one of a range of preparatory meetings for the 15th...