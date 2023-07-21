Hackers using AI to spread disinformation, malicious software

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used by hackers and propagandists to create software, draft phishing emails and spread disinformation online, Reuters reported citing Canada's Centre for Cyber Security Head Sami Khoury. The Canadian top cybersecurity official said that the agency had seen AI being used "in phishing emails, or crafting emails in a more focused way, in malicious code (and) in misinformation and disinformation." Khoury did not provide details or proof but his assertion that cybercriminals have been using AI adds to the buzz surrounding the risks posed by the use of the new technology. Khoury noted that while the...