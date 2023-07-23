New Zealand: Man charged with kidnapping of real estate agent

A man has been arrested and charged over the kidnapping of New Zealand real estate agent Yanfei Bao. Bao, from Christchurch, was last seen in the area of Wigram around 10.30am on Wednesday. Her mobile phone was located on the Southern Motorway on Friday, which police said was most concerning. Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said the arrest was made following ongoing investigations into Bao’s disappearance. “He has been remanded in custody and is due in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow,” Det Insp Reeves said. The NZ Herald reported that the man was planning to leave the country, and police arrested...