Published Jul 24, 2023 01:47AM ET Updated Jul 24, 2023 03:16AM ET

By Diana Mandia

(Reuters) -Dutch health technology company Philips on Monday modestly increased its full-year targets after beating quarterly earnings expectations but expressed concern over China's drive to become self-sufficient in health-related technologies. The Amsterdam-based group, a former industrial conglomerate that now focuses on medical technology, reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and...