Meet CarryMinati, the Indian YouTuber Whose Tasteful 'Roasts' Will Make Gordon Ramsay Proud

Meet Ajey Nagar, the charismatic Indian YouTuber, widely known by his moniker CarryMinati, who has captured the hearts of millions with his captivating content. Fondly called ‘The Roast King’ by fans, his channel is a delightful concoction of comedy skits, reaction videos, and, of course, his signature “roasts" on all things trending, be it TV shows, movies, or even influential personalities, as we’ve recently witnessed in case with The Flying Beast. But did you know how this YouTube star rose to fame? Here’s everything you need to know about the man behind the laughter. Background Ajey Nagar was born on...