Tencent set to acquire Dying Light studio Techland

Tencent, the billion-dollar Chinese holding company that owns either wholly or in part game studios like Riot Games, Epic Games, and many others, is in the process of adding another studio to its long list of subsidiaries — Techland. CEO Pawel Marchewka announced the news, saying, “Teaming up with Tencent will allow us to move full speed ahead with the execution of the vision for our games.” Techland is a Polish studio known for its zombie survival games, including the Dying Light and Dead Island series. Last year, after a lengthy delay, the studio released the highly anticipated sequel to...