Tencent are acquriing a majority stake in Dying Light developer

Dying Light developer Techland have today announced a partnership with Tencent who are in the process of becoming Techland's majority shareholder. Your browser does not support the audio element. Dying Light 2 developer and publisher Techland announced today a partnership with Chinese company Tencent , who are currently in the process of becoming Techland's major shareholder. In the official statement, Techland CEO Pawel Marchewka said that the partnership will allow Techland to reach new heights and move full steam ahead in game production. Luckily, Techland will retain ownership of their IP, maintain creative freedom and continue to operate the way...