Is Honor 90 launching soon in India?

Honor, formerly a sub-brand of Huawei, had a decent amount of share in the Indian market once upon a time and was operating successfully until the competitors took over. Honor hasn’t announced its exit from the India region but hasn’t been launching any new smartphones either, at least since last 3 years. However, it seems like the brand is planning to make a comeback in India under the leadership of former Realme India head – Madhav Sheth. Honor’s India comeback with Honor 90 Rumours abound suggest that the recently unveiled Honor 90 could make its debut in India as soon...