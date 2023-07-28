Hong Kong Police in Canada for sport festival shortly after bounties placed on human rights activists

The Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) is sending almost 300 members to the World Police and Fire Games, which open Friday in Winnipeg. The Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) is sending almost 300 members to the World Police and Fire Games, which open Friday in Winnipeg. But Global Affairs Canada (GAC) says they are not allowed to act as police while visiting for the Olympic-style multisport festival, which runs through Aug. 6. “We reiterate that the Hong Kong authorities have no jurisdiction in applying the law within our borders,” said GAC spokesperson Charlotte MacLeod. “Canada strongly opposes any attempt to...