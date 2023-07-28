Driverless car legislation is still stuck in neutral in the US

At a recent House of Representatives subcommittee hearing on self-driving cars, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) kicked off her five minutes of questions for the panelists with a quick appraisal of the toaster-shaped autonomous shuttle that has puttered around her district in Gainesville, Florida, for the past three years. “It moves not very fast,” Cammack said with a grimace. “So there’s a lot of frustrations with it, I’ll say that.” That’s something that the Gainesville Autonomous Shuttle has in common with Congress: neither seems to be much in a hurry. “So there’s a lot of frustrations with it, I’ll say that”...