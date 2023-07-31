Stock Market Slow To Start The Week; Onsemi Stock Jumps On Earnings Report

The stock market rose modestly in the first hour of trading, while the major indexes posted minor gain on the last trading day of the month. ON Semiconductor (ON) rallied to start the day after a strong revenue numbers. X The Nasdaq composite inched up 0.1% in stock market action. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 also edged up 0.1%. Meanwhile, the small-cap Russell 2000 fared much better, adding 0.9%. The Nasdaq 100-tracking Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) added 0.1%. And the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) outperformed the major indexes, rising 1.6%. NYSE and Nasdaq volume...