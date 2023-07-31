Biden administration set to limit US tech investment in China next month

In brief: The US government hasn't finished its mission to slow China's tech advancements. According to new reports, President Joe Biden is planning to sign an executive order that will restrict critical investments in the Asian nation by mid-August. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that the order will primarily target areas where the US has previously attempted to restrict China's development: semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing. The publication writes that the order will not affect any existing investments and will only prohibit certain transactions. Other deals will have to be disclosed to the government. Sources say...