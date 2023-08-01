DeSantis’s economic plan sounds like Biden’s

Who said it, Ron DeSantis or Joe Biden? 1. “We need a future that’s made in America. That means using products, parts, and materials built right here in the United States of America. It means bringing manufacturing back, jobs back, building the supply chains here at home, not outsourcing abroad.” 2. “We need to incentivize the repatriation of American capital and investment here in the United States so we can recapture our supply chains and build a strong durable industrial base.” The first quote is President Biden, from a speech on his economic vision in January 2022. The second is...