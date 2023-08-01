2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: How to Watch, Livestream Team USA

In the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Team USA has a chance to cement its place in the round of 16. Currently, Team USA is tied with the Netherlands atop the Group E standings, with both teams playing soon. The US needs a win or a draw in its matchup against Portugal to make it into the knockout stage, while a loss would put it at risk of elimination. The Netherlands takes on Vietnam at the same time that the US faces Portugal. Both games will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 3 a.m. ET. Team USA vs. Portugal...