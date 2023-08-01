Apple Supplier Foxconn To Invest $500 Million In Indian To Setup Component Factories; Here's Why

> Tech Foxconn Technology Group, Apple's primary supplier, intends to boost its investments to over $1.2 billion (approximately Rs. 9,877 crores) in the southern Indian state of Karnataka. As part of this expansion, the company plans to establish two new component factories. This move represents a strategic effort by Foxconn to diversify its manufacturing operations away from China, mitigating potential risks posed by US economic and technology sanctions. SEE ALSO: JioBook With Slim Profile, 4G Connectivity Goes Official In India; It's Cheaper Than An Apple iPhone Foxconn Investment In India According to insiders familiar with the matter, at least one...