Apple Supplier Foxconn To Invest $500 Million In Indian To Setup Component Factories; Here's Why

August 1, 2023
Source: in.mashable.com in.mashable.com
News Snapshot:
> Tech Foxconn Technology Group, Apple's primary supplier, intends to boost its investments to over $1.2 billion (approximately Rs. 9,877 crores) in the southern Indian state of Karnataka. As part of this expansion, the company plans to establish two new component factories. This move represents a strategic effort by Foxconn to diversify its manufacturing operations away from China, mitigating potential risks posed by US economic and technology sanctions. SEE ALSO: JioBook With Slim Profile, 4G Connectivity Goes Official In India; It's Cheaper Than An Apple iPhone Foxconn Investment In India According to insiders familiar with the matter, at least one...
