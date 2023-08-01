DeSantis says he would aim to deter Chinese invasion of Taiwan

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Monday he would aim to deter China from invading Taiwan if he wins the 2024 presidential election, saying China would refrain from such an attack if the costs outweighed the benefits. "So my policy is going to be to deter that from happening," DeSantis, who is seeking the Republican presidential nomination, told Fox News on Monday when asked what he would do if China invaded Taiwan. "China respects hard power. If they think the costs are going to exceed any potential benefits, they are not going to do it," the Florida governor said in...