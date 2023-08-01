US reviews record number of foreign investment transactions in 2022

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - A U.S. government committee on foreign investments reviewed a record number of proposed transactions in 2022, the Treasury Department said Monday. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) said in its annual report it had reviewed 286 "covered notices" for transaction approvals last year, up from a record 272 in 2021 and 187 in 2019, the report showed, with about 80% of the cases involving finance, information and services and manufacturing. Chinese investors filed 36 so-called "covered notices" seeking green lights for deals in 2022, compared with 44 in 2021 and 17...