Typhoon Khanun kills one man, knocks out power to one-third of Japan's Okinawa homes

High winds hit power lines in Japan's popular tourist destination Okinawa, knocking out electricity to more than 200,000 households on Wednesday morning, as powerful and slow-moving typhoon Khanun neared the country's southwestern islands. So far there has been one death reported and 11 people injured. A man was crushed under a collapsed garage and went into cardiac arrest, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. He was found dead, media reports said. Nearly 700,000 people in the tropical prefecture, a popular tourist destination some 1,600 km (1,000 miles) southwest of Japan's capital Tokyo, were advised to evacuate, with the...