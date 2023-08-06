The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Sun bear: World's smallest bear finally has its time in the sun. But is that a good thing?

August 6, 2023
Source: edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com
Hong Kong CNN — The world’s smallest bear is finally having its moment in the sun – thanks to a viral video that sparked a conspiracy theory on Chinese social media. Public interest in sun bears, one of Asia’s most endangered and intriguing animals, has rocketed after video footage emerged showing a bear named Angela in her enclosure at the Hangzhou zoo in eastern China standing upright on a rock and waving her paw. The video sparked a global debate about the bear’s uncannily human-like appearance, so much so that conspiracy theories began emerging that Angela was really a human...
