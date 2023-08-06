Why India is rushing to restrict laptop, tablet imports

Notwithstanding the manner in which new policies are hurriedly introduced in the country, especially in the context of the recent government licensing mandate [ Government restricts import of laptop, computers, tablets ] for computing devices such as laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers (PCs), and servers that has now been [ Government delays licensing mandate for import of laptops and PCs by 3 months ] pushed by three months to 1 November, the idea of becoming an Atmanirbhar Bharat or a self-reliant India in the information technology (IT) hardware space remains a compelling, and logical proposition for the country on many...