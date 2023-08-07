Byju’s blowup makes its investors look bad

FILE PHOTO: People walk past an advertising hoarding of Byju's, an education technology company and one of India's biggest startup, outside one of its branches in New Delhi, India, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo/File Photo BENGALURU, Aug 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Byju’s says it provides learning programs to over 150 million students. The biggest lesson may be for the Indian education giant’s global investors including Prosus (PRX.AS) and Peak XV, formerly part of Sequoia, who watched founder power run amok in a country they have pinned high hopes on. The duo in June abruptly quit the company’s board and...