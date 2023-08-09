The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

BRICS: Expansion Plan, Possible De-Dollarisation and Exploring New Currency News18

August 9, 2023
Source: news18.com news18.com
News Snapshot:
The 15th BRICS Summit is scheduled to take place in Johannesburg, South Africa from August 22-24, 2023. This will be the first in-person summit to be held after four years, the last three having been held under the Chairmanship of Russia, India and China in virtual format on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to dealing with issues like climate change, promoting multilateralism, fighting terrorism and confronting other global challenges, the BRICS leaders will deliberate upon expanding membership of the grouping and de-dollarisation of the global economy by possibly floating a BRICS currency. Evolution of the BRICS In 2001,...
