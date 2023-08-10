White House to detail plans restricting some U.S. investments in China

The White House on Wednesday will detail its plans to prohibit some U.S. investments in sensitive technology in China, and require that the government be notified of other investments, a senior government source told Reuters. The plans are aimed at preventing U.S. capital and expertise from helping develop technologies that could support China’s military modernization and threaten U.S. national security. Reuters reported on Friday that President Joe Biden was expected to soon issue a the long-awaited executive order to screen outbound investments in sensitive technologies to China this week. The senior government source said that order is expected Wednesday. The...