Today’s Latest Business News, Finance and Share Market News at 9:30 am on 10 August 2023

Let's begin. Net inflows into equity mutual funds fell 11.7% month-on-month to Rs 7,626 crore in July, driven by outflows from large-cap funds, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India. Large-cap funds saw net withdrawals of Rs 1,880 crore, while net inflows into small-cap funds remained strong at Rs 4,171 crore. SIP contributions reached a fresh high of Rs 15,245 crore — breaching the Rs 15,000-crore mark for the first time. Assets under management for SIPs stood at Rs 8.32 trillion in July, compared to Rs 7.93 trillion in June. Also, focused funds saw the exit of over...