Honor's Resurgence In India Confirmed; Madhav Sheth To Spearhead The Comeback

> Tech Amidst ongoing speculations about the relaunch of the Chinese smartphone make Honor in the Indian smartphone market, the company has now confirmed its return. In the latest update, Former Realme India head Madhav Sheth and Honor have shared a series of teasers on Twitter hinting toward the comeback. Once a prominent Chinese smartphone brand in India, Honor's smartphone business faced setbacks due to US sanctions. Honor India Comeback Honor India has officially marked its resurgence, with the announcement being shared on X...